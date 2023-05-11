The secret of building the pyramids… How the Egyptians beautified the huge stones?

A long time ago, building the pyramids was a puzzle for many archaeologists, as the ancient Egyptians built these pyramids without using modern means such as lifting equipment. The pyramids were built in Giza since 2850 BC.

The pyramids are considered one of the most popular touristic areas, as well.

It attracts visitors from all countries of the world, until there are many questions about the construction of the pyramids, and how the large stones that weigh tons were transported to the pyramid building.

How were the stones of the pyramids carried?

The construction of the pyramids required a lot of men and a lot of time and work organization processes, as there are many internal corridors and rooms that made there great difficulty in building the pyramids, until the construction of the pyramids became one of the great engineering works throughout history, and large stones made by nature were also used, Where it was transported hundreds of miles away to build the Egyptian pyramids, as it was pulled with ropes and transported with carts made of wood in addition to the waterways, and the stones were lifted to the pyramid by ropes as well as cranes made of wood.

Secrets of the passages in the pyramids

There are many complex passages and rooms in the pyramids, and the surface of these rooms and passages was strengthened with large stones to distribute the weight throughout the pyramid, without damaging these rooms, as tens of thousands of workers, engineers and craftsmen participated in the construction of the pyramids over centuries of time, leaving an ancient civilization that bewildered Scientists over the past many years, and these pyramids are used as one of the religious rituals in the ancient era in addition to that they express strength and these rooms were used in the burial of kings.