Saudi Arabia and Netherlands agree to collaborate on green energy

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands have entered into an agreement to collaborate on the advancement of eco-friendly energy and the production of hydrogen. The agreement was announced on May 11 at the World Hydrogen Summit in Rotterdam by Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.

Under the partnership, the Netherlands may serve as the main location for shipping hydrogen generated from sustainable energy sources in Saudi Arabia to Europe. The prince described Rotterdam as Saudi Arabia’s “hub to Europe,” and highlighted the Netherlands and Germany as the kingdom’s “natural partners” in the green hydrogen trade.

During his speech, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman praised the Dutch government for its commitment to reducing carbon emissions and for putting in place the necessary infrastructure to support the hydrogen industry. He also expressed his admiration for the country’s plans to build storage and pipeline facilities for hydrogen.

The development of green hydrogen has gained momentum in recent years as countries seek to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels and meet their climate goals. Green hydrogen is produced from renewable sources, such as wind and solar power, and has the potential to replace fossil fuels in a range of industries, including transport, heating and manufacturing.

The memorandum of understanding between Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands is a significant step towards creating a global hydrogen market and accelerating the transition to a more sustainable energy system.