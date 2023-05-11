May Kassab in Dubai and tells some details of the Jaafar El-Omda series

The artist, May Kassab, published new photos from her latest appearance, through her personal account on the social networking site “Instagram”.

Mai Kassab appeared from Dubai, wearing shiny gray pants, with a black shirt, and the photos won the admiration of the followers.

Actress May Kassab also confirmed that the work team in the Jaafar El-Omda series made a great effort, indicating their confidence that it is a distinguished work, but the success of the work exceeded all expectations.

Mai Kassab added during a telephone interview on the 8 Al-Sobh program broadcast on the DMC satellite channel, I learned during the artist Mohame

d Sami’s writing for the series that he would present her as one of the series’ protagonists, After learning of the role of Soraya, she discussed with him for more than four hours, and the role aroused her curiosity, and she read the entire series on the same day.

She added that she was enjoying acting with Muhammad Ramadan and Hala Sidqi because they are great actresses, and with Iman Al-Assi, Zina, Menna Fadali, Juri Bakr, Doaa Hakam, Essam Al-Sakka, Ahmed Abdullah, Muhammad Ghoneim, Samar, Abdel Wahab and Ahmed Dash.

She added that she likes to embody characters she has not performed before, Follow-up that she was a guest of honor in the movie Harley, by artist Mohamed Ramadan, Pointing out that the most important message presented by the film is to quit drugs.