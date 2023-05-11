The Warriors and Knicks keep their hopes alive against the Lakers and Heat

The Golden State Warriors kept their hopes alive of defending their title in the NBA by defeating the Los Angeles Lakers 121-106 on Wednesday, narrowing the gap to 2-3.

The game witnessed a major injury to Lakers’ giant Anthony Davis, forcing him to leave the game in the midst of its excitement.

Following the Lakers’ footsteps, the New York Knicks also maintained their hopes alive when Jalen Brunson scored 38 points and led them to a victory over the Miami Heat, with a score of 112-103, reducing the gap to 2-3.

Both the Golden State Warriors and the New York Knicks need to win on Friday in the sixth game to force a decisive seventh game for qualification.

In the Golden State Warriors versus Los Angeles Lakers game, Stephen Curry scored 27 points, and six Warriors players contributed ten or more points. Canadian Andrew Wiggins stood out with 25 points, and Draymond Green had 20 points and 10 rebounds.

LeBron James, “the King,” was the leading scorer for the Lakers with 25 points, but the Lakers failed to contain the determined Golden State players from achieving victory.

The Knicks play a great game

The Knicks delivered a fantastic game in New York. They built a significant lead in the third quarter and thwarted Miami’s attempt to come back, thus reducing the gap to 2-3.

Brunson, who shined with 38 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 crucial assists, said after playing the full 48 minutes, “We have to commend them; they are a tough team to face. But we came out just to fight.”

He further added, “The fact that we trailed by ten points in the initial quarter didn’t have any impact on us; we persevered and maintained our fighting spirit.”

RJ Barrett (26) and Julius Randle (24) also stood out for the victorious team, who will face Miami on Friday in the sixth game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (19 points) was the leading scorer for the losing team, with Bam Adebayo adding 18 points and Duncan Robinson contributing 17 points.