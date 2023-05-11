Hollywood writers’ strike threatens the drama industry in America

Screenwriters in the United States are facing significant risks that threaten their industry, causing an existential crisis.

Behind the glittering facade of Hollywood celebrations, writers of film and television are suffering major problems that have compelled them to raise their voices and take action through strikes, which could jeopardize this industry and the emergence of new productions.

Studios are working to make screenwriting jobs a set of small jobs

Sarah Fisher, who participated in a protest in front of Warner Bros says:

“Studios are seeking to make our work a collection of small jobs.”

After working as an assistant on prominent shows, including Marvel’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” for ten years, the thirty-something was accepted into the Writers Guild of America, which represents 11,500 screenwriters in the industry and has called for a strike not seen in Hollywood for 15 years.

The role of streaming platforms in reducing the work of television writers is significant

Fisher is not the only one facing a similar situation in the industry. The television model of producing shows with about 20 episodes per season, allowing people to work for a long period throughout the year, has been negatively impacted following the emergence of streaming platforms, notably Netflix. Seasons of shows produced by these platforms now consist of only 6 to 10 episodes, meaning less work for writers, while the number of writing teams has been steadily declining, making gaining experience a challenge.

The streaming platforms have made the screenwriting profession unstable

According to the Writers Guild of America, around half of the TV writers received the minimum salary set by the guild in 2022, while a quarter of them received similar wages in 2014. With the emergence of streaming platforms, the profession has become less stable. Sarah Fisher said that, who participated in a protest in front of Warner Bros. company, says “Some of my friends who have finished writing successful series have started working as Uber drivers to cover their expenses”.

Reduced Production Volume in Hollywood Studios

Not having continuous production in Hollywood studios is one of the biggest problems facing screenwriters. Brittany Nichols, 34, says that the writing profession is no longer a sustainable career, to the point where the amount she receives upon the series’ rerun is very meager.