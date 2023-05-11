Saying Goodbye to Frank Kozik: The Legacy of an Graphic Artist and Designer

Frank Kozik, renowned graphic artist and designer who gained fame for his surreal and irreverent artwork, has passed away at 61 years old.

Kozik started his career in the early 1980s in Austin, Texas, creating show posters and flyers for punk bands.

He earned a loyal following due to his unique style that featured pop culture characters in violent and bizarre scenarios.

His artwork eventually caught the attention of notable music acts such as Pearl Jam, Nirvana, and the White Stripes, leading to commission for poster and album cover artwork.

Kozik went on to establish his own record label, Man’s Ruin, in the 1990s, releasing over 200 records for both Bay Area and international artists.

Following the dot-com boom, Kozik switched for his focus to fine art and collection toy design, becoming the chief creative officer of San Francisco-based Kidrobot.

He designed their signature “Smorkin Labbit” figure, which gained popularity among collectors.

Kozik’s cause of death has not been disclosed, and he is survived by his wife Sharon and their cats.

His legacy as an influential artist and designer will continue to inspire and impact.