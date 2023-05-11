Sports

According to CNN: “A spokesman for Messi clarifies the reality of Messi’s transfer to Al-Hilal Saudi Football Club”

By Khaled Abdel Nasser Alsaadawy

CNN reports revealed that, according to A spokesman for Messi, The Argentine star “Leo Messi” will make a decision about his future after the end of the French First Division.

Also a spokesman for Messi denied all this widespread news regarding the player’s transfer to the Saudi League.

AFP report on Messi’s transfer to Al-Hilal Saudi Football Club

(AFB) had published a report saying that the deal for Messi’s transfer to Al-Hilal “has already taken place”, but Messi’s representatives denied this news to CNN.

