King Salman of Saudi Arabia extends an invitation to the Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad to participate in the Arab Summit

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has extended an invitation to President Bashar al-Assad, the President of the Syrian Arab Republic, to participate in the 32nd Ordinary Session of the Arab League Summit, which will be held in the Saudi Kingdom on May 19th.

This breaking change in events was delivered by the Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Jordan, Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairy, during his meeting with President Bashar al-Assad in the Syrian capital, Damascus.

Ambassador Al-Sudairy conveyed the greetings of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince, Chairman of the Council of Ministers, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to the Syrian President, along with their wishes for the government and people of Syria for security and stability.

In response, President al-Assad expressed his appreciation and regards for the King and Crown Prince, as well as for the government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, wishing them continued progress and development.