Huawei unveils Watch 4 and Watch 4 Pro

Huawei held a major launch event in Munich, where it showcased the pricing and availability details for the P60 Pro and Mate X3 in Europe. Additionally, they introduced two new smartwatches, the Watch 4 and Watch 4 Pro.

The Pro model features a 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED display with sapphire glass. Its 48mm case is made of TC4 titanium alloys, which are said to be three times stronger than regular titanium. The regular Watch 4 comes with a 46mm stainless steel case. Both watches have an Always on Display function, various new celestial watch face options, and are water-resistant up to 5ATM.

Both watches can track over 100 exercise modes and have the usual health tracking features. A new addition in the Watch 4 series is a one-minute overview of health, which combines heart rate, SpO2, heart mapping, skin temperature, arterial stiffness, stress, and respiratory health data into a single report.

The Watch 4 Pro also has an additional feature of LTE connectivity via eSIM and built-in GPS. The battery life of the Watch 4 is rated at three days of regular usage, while the Watch 4 Pro is expected to last up to 4.5 days. Power-saving modes can extend endurance to 14 days on the Watch 4 and 21 days on the Pro.

The starting price for the Huawei Watch 4 is 450 euros / 400 British pounds with a black fluororubber strap. The Watch 4 Pro starts at 700 euros / 600 British pounds with a titanium strap, while the brown leather strap variant starts at 550 euros / 500 British pounds. The Huawei Watch 4 series is scheduled to be available for sale in Europe in the coming weeks.