Prominent Journalist and Senate Member Mahmoud Bakri Passes Away

Egyptian Senate member and journalist Mahmoud Bakri passed away in the early hours of Wednesday morning after experiencing a health setback.

Mr. Bakri was subsequently transferred to the intensive care unit, where he received treatment until his demise today.

Mr. Bakri was transferred to the Maadi Military Hospital after spending 70 days at Al-Salam International Hospital.

Mustafa Bakri, a well known journalist as well, confirmed the death of his brother Mahmoud Bakri and announced the details of his will, through his official account on Twitter:

The pure body of Mahmoud Bakri will be laid to rest in his hometown of Al-Ma’na in Qena City.

Deputy Mahmoud Bakri, a member of the Senate, suffered a severe health setback after losing consciousness and passed away following a 70-day treatment period.

Bakri’s health condition had deteriorated significantly due to pneumonia, decrease in blood platelets and inflammation and enlargement of the spleen.

A medical source explained that the spleen tumor attacked the blood platelets, reducing their count from 150,000 to just 12,000.

He fell into a coma and lost consciousness until he passed away in the early hours of Wednesday morning.