Reasons for the Arrest of Former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Front of a Court in Pakistan

Former Pakistani Prime Minister, Imran Khan, was arrested in front of the Supreme Court in the capital, Islamabad.

Khan was appearing in court on corruption charges, which he says are politically motivated.

Footage showed paramilitary forces in armored personnel carriers arresting Khan after he entered the court complex before being taken away.

He was ousted from his position as Prime Minister in April of last year and has been demanding a campaign for early elections since then.

Political commentators and experts have expressed varying views on the situation. While some believe that the arrest could lead to the potential collapse of the current government, others argue that it might cause a further divide in the already polarized political environment. The incident has also sparked discussions on the credibility and transparency of Pakistan’s political establishment.

Following Khan’s arrest, protests erupted and police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse Khan’s supporters who were demonstrating in Karachi (south) and Lahore (east). Roads were closed near Islamabad as well as in the city of Peshawar, west of the capital.



Police said that Khan was arrested on one of the many corruption charges he faces. Islamabad police clarified on their Twitter account, “Imran Khan has been arrested in the Qadir Trust case,” referring to a corruption case. Local television stations showed scenes of chaos outside the court where clashes occurred between supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party and security forces.

