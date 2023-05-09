10 must-visit tourist areas in the Emirates

Travel to the Emirates is an experience like no other. With a diverse culture, stunning architecture, and friendly locals, it’s easy to see why tourism in Emirates is on the rise. If you’re planning a trip to the Emirates, don’t miss out on these ten must-visit tourist areas. From modern metropolises to ancient deserts, there is something for everyone. Read on to discover the best of the Emirates.

1: Dubai Mall

If you’re planning to travel to the UAE, the Dubai Mall is definitely a must-visit destination. As one of the largest shopping centers in the world, it’s a shopper’s paradise with more than 1,200 stores. But shopping isn’t the only attraction at the Dubai Mall. It’s also home to the Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo, which boasts over 140 species of marine life. Visitors can even take a boat ride through the aquarium.

If you’re looking for a luxurious shopping experience, the Dubai Mall has it all. With high-end fashion boutiques, gourmet food courts, and Emirates hotels within its vicinity, you’re guaranteed a luxurious experience. The mall even features an indoor ski resort where you can hit the slopes all year round.

For those seeking adventure, the Dubai Mall has something to offer too. Head to the VR Park, where you can immerse yourself in virtual reality experiences, including games, rides, and adventures. If you’re traveling with kids, they will surely enjoy KidZania, an interactive role-playing experience that lets kids play different adult jobs.

Whether you’re looking to shop, dine, or have an adventure, the Dubai Mall should be on your list of must-visit destinations in the UAE. It’s a one-stop destination where you can experience the luxury and extravagance of the Emirates.

2: Burj Khalifa

The Burj Khalifa is an iconic skyscraper located in the heart of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Standing at a height of 828 meters, it is the tallest building in the world and is a popular tourist attraction. For those planning to travel to the UAE, a visit to the Burj Khalifa should be at the top of the itinerary.

Visitors to the Burj Khalifa can enjoy panoramic views of the city from the observation deck on the 124th floor. The views from the top are breathtaking and offer a unique perspective of the city. The observation deck is accessible by high-speed elevators, and the experience is truly one of a kind.

If you are looking to make the most of your trip to the Burj Khalifa, consider staying in one of the Emirates hotels located nearby. The luxurious accommodations will make your stay in the city all the more memorable. There are several hotels within walking distance of the Burj Khalifa, offering easy access to the tower and other tourist attractions.

In summary, the Burj Khalifa is a must-visit destination in the United Arab Emirates. With stunning views of the city, a trip to the observation deck is an experience that cannot be missed. Be sure to make your reservations early to ensure you have the opportunity to visit this iconic skyscraper.

3: The Palm Jumeirah

Another must-visit tourist area in the Emirates is The Palm Jumeirah. This man-made island in the shape of a palm tree is a luxurious destination filled with some of the most prestigious hotels, resorts, and beach clubs. Travel to the UAE would not be complete without a visit to this stunning landmark. The island is home to numerous world-renowned hotels, including the Atlantis The Palm, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, and the Fairmont The Palm, all offering guests a range of luxury accommodations and amenities. Whether you’re looking for a romantic getaway or a family vacation, The Palm Jumeirah has something for everyone. With its stunning views, sandy beaches, and endless activities, it’s no wonder Palm Jumeirah is a popular tourist destination in the Emirates. Don’t forget to snap a photo at the iconic Atlantis Hotel or enjoy a meal at one of the many world-class restaurants located on the island. Travelers looking for a taste of luxury will find everything they need on The Palm Jumeirah, thanks to the wide variety of Emirates hotels and resorts.

4: The Dubai Fountain

The Dubai Fountain is a stunning water attraction located in the heart of downtown Dubai. This iconic fountain features a stunning display of water jets and lights that are set to music, creating a truly spectacular show that is enjoyed by both locals and tourists alike.

The Dubai Fountain is situated in the 30-acre Burj Lake and is considered one of the world’s largest fountains. With over 6,600 lights, 25 color projectors, and water jets that can reach up to 150 meters high, this fountain show is definitely a sight to behold.

The shows take place every day from 6:00 PM onwards and are free to watch. With a variety of music ranging from classical to modern Arabic and international pop, there is always something new to experience at the Dubai Fountain.

Watching the Dubai Fountain show from the waterfront promenade of the Dubai Mall or from the balcony of one of the many restaurants overlooking the fountain is an incredible experience that should not be missed. This is definitely a must-visit attraction for anyone visiting Dubai, as the Dubai Fountain is a true symbol of the city’s opulence and grandeur.

5: Dubai Creek

Dubai Creek is a historic saltwater inlet located in the heart of Dubai. It separates the city into two sections – Deira to the north and Bur Dubai to the south. This historic waterway is not just an important landmark in the city but is also one of the most popular tourist areas in the Emirates.

Visitors can take a traditional abra ride, a small wooden boat that crosses the creek, and enjoy the picturesque view of the city from the water. As you cruise along the creek, you’ll see historic buildings and structures, such as the Al Fahidi Fort and the Dubai Museum.

In addition to the traditional abra ride, there are also modern cruise boats that offer dinner cruises and entertainment while sailing across the creek. Many of the restaurants and cafes along the creek offer al fresco dining, where visitors can enjoy a meal while overlooking the stunning skyline.

Dubai Creek is also famous for its souks or markets. The Deira Gold Souk and the Spice Souk are two popular destinations in the area, where visitors can haggle for the best deals on gold jewelry, spices, and other goods.

Visiting Dubai Creek is an excellent way to experience the rich cultural heritage of Dubai and learn about the city’s past. Whether you want to shop for souvenirs or take in the stunning views of the city, a visit to Dubai Creek is a must-do when in the Emirates.

6: Gold Souk

If you are a lover of fine jewelry or just want to admire some of the most beautiful gold pieces in the world, you should visit the Gold Souk in Dubai. Located in the heart of Deira, the traditional trading center of Dubai, the Gold Souk is home to over 300 jewelry shops.

Dubai’s gold souk is a lively place with enthusiastic hawkers selling their wares, gold in every form possible – gold bars, coins, bullion and of course jewelry. It’s worth wandering around the narrow alleys and haggling with the local shopkeepers for the best price.

With a dizzying array of precious gems and jewels, it’s easy to get lost in the labyrinth of shops. Be sure to stop by the world’s largest gold ring, weighing a whopping 64 kilograms, on display at one of the shops. You can also admire the intricate craftsmanship of the local artisans as they work their magic to create unique pieces of gold jewelry.

Apart from gold, the souk also offers a wide variety of other metals and precious stones. So, whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking for a special gift for a loved one, the Gold Souk in Dubai is the perfect place to explore and find a unique piece of jewelry to treasure forever.

7: Dubai Spice Souk ‏

The Spice Souk, located in the Deira area of Dubai, is a paradise for spice lovers. As soon as you enter, you will be overwhelmed with the vibrant colors and aromatic smells of the different spices. From cinnamon to saffron, the souk offers an extensive range of exotic spices from around the world.

Walking through the narrow alleys of the Spice Souk is an experience in itself. The stalls are neatly arranged and labeled, and vendors are always happy to offer a sample of their spices. Whether you are a seasoned chef or just someone looking to add some flavor to your dishes, this souk is a must-visit.

The Spice Souk is not just about spices though. You can also find dried fruits, nuts, traditional Arabic sweets, and even fragrant perfumes. If you are interested in learning more about the spices, there are several tours available that offer a guided tour of the souk and its history.

Be sure to bargain with the vendors for the best price. It is a common practice in the souk, and it can be an enjoyable experience. So, if you are looking to add some flavor to your dishes or just want to explore the vibrant culture of Dubai, make sure to add the Spice Souk to your itinerary.

8: Bastakia

Bastakia is a historic neighborhood in Dubai that dates back to the 19th century. It’s a beautiful example of traditional Arabian architecture with narrow alleys and tall wind towers. Walking through the streets of Bastakia will take you back in time, and you’ll get a sense of what life was like before the skyscrapers took over Dubai.

One of the most notable attractions in Bastakia is the Dubai Museum, which is housed in the Al Fahidi Fort. The museum offers a glimpse into the history and culture of Dubai, and it’s definitely worth a visit.

In addition to the museum, Bastakia is home to a variety of art galleries, cafes, and boutique shops. It’s a great place to wander around and soak up the atmosphere. Be sure to stop by the Arabian Tea House for some traditional Emirati cuisine and a refreshing cup of tea.

If you’re interested in architecture, you’ll appreciate the beautiful buildings in Bastakiya. Many of them have been restored and transformed into cultural institutions or boutique hotels.

Overall, Bastakia is a charming neighborhood that offers a glimpse into the past while still being relevant in modern-day Dubai. Don’t miss it!

9: Hatta

If you’re looking for a change of scenery from the glitz and glamor of the big city, Hatta is the perfect getaway. This quaint village is located in the Hajar Mountains, just a short drive from Dubai, and offers stunning natural scenery that is a feast for the eyes.

One of the main attractions in Hatta is the Hatta Dam, which was built in 1990 to provide drinking water for Dubai. The reservoir is surrounded by beautiful mountains and is a great place for a picnic or a relaxing stroll. You can also rent a kayak or a paddleboat and explore the calm waters of the lake.

For a bit of history and culture, make a stop at the Hatta Heritage Village. This open-air museum showcases traditional Emirati life with displays of ancient artifacts, tools, and traditional clothing. You can even try your hand at traditional Emirati handicrafts, such as pottery and weaving.

If you’re feeling adventurous, head to Hatta Wadi Hub, an adventure park that offers a range of thrilling activities such as ziplining, mountain biking, and rock climbing. It’s a great way to get your adrenaline pumping and experience the rugged beauty of the Hajar Mountains.

Hatta may be a small village, but it offers a wealth of natural beauty and outdoor adventures that make it a must-visit destination in the Emirates. So, pack your bags and head to Hatta for a dose of peace, tranquility, and adventure.

10: Fujairah

Located on the eastern coast of the UAE, Fujairah is known for its stunning natural scenery and historical sites. If you’re a history buff, you won’t want to miss the Fujairah Fort, which dates back to the 16th century and has been immaculately restored. Visitors can explore the fort’s numerous rooms and galleries, which offer insights into the daily life of the past.

Nature lovers can head to the Al-Bidyah Mosque, the oldest mosque in the UAE. Its white-washed walls and four domes provide a serene atmosphere that is perfect for taking in the beauty of the surrounding area.

If you’re interested in water sports, Fujairah is an excellent place to explore. The clear waters of the Gulf of Oman are perfect for swimming, snorkeling, and scuba diving. For those who want to stay on land, the Al-Hayl Castle is an interesting spot to explore, dating back to the early 1800s.