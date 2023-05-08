Saudi Arabia Introduces Road Cooling Technology: Innovative Approach to Tackle Heat Island Effect and Reduce Energy Consumption

The General Authority for Roads in Saudi Arabia has announced a new technology, road cooling, which aims to combat the “heat island” phenomenon. This phenomenon occurs when roads absorb heat during the day, with temperatures sometimes reaching 70 degrees Celsius (158 degrees Fahrenheit). The heat island effect contributes to increased energy consumption and air pollution.

To address this issue, the new road cooling technology includes the creation of “cool pavements” that can reduce road temperatures by up to 15 degrees Celsius (59 degrees Fahrenheit). This technology not only saves energy and reduces carbon emissions but also improves road quality and increases their lifespan. The General Authority for Roads plans to implement this technology on main roads throughout the Kingdom this year.

Cool pavements consist of a blend of natural materials such as gravel, sand, cement, and fiberglass, layered onto regular pavement surfaces. The location and type of cool pavement are determined based on a study of the area’s heat, compatibility with nearby roads, and the local population. By absorbing less sunlight, cool pavements effectively reduce the heat generated, and as they efficiently absorb heat, they also decrease the need for air conditioning, ultimately saving energy and reducing electricity bills.

Officials at the General Authority for Roads hope that this new road cooling technology will be the first step in a series of environmentally friendly and sustainable measures taken to mitigate the negative effects of climate change on roads and the environment in Saudi Arabia.

The new road cooling technology relies on several methods and techniques, including:

Cool pavements: As previously mentioned, these locally-made materials absorb less sunlight, helping reduce the increase in road temperatures.

Electric cooling: Pipes installed beneath the road surface circulate a cooling liquid, such as chilled water, effectively lowering the road surface temperature.

Solar panels: Installed on road surfaces, solar panels generate sustainable electricity while reducing road temperature.

Special coating: A unique asphalt surface coating contains materials that help reflect sunlight and reduce road surface temperatures.