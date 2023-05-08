Egypt News

Higher Education Ministry Explains the Enrollment Process for Students Returning from Sudan to Universities: “Application Starts on Saturday”

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Egypt’s Ministry of Higher Education spokesperson, Dr. Adel Abdel Ghaffar, has shed light on the future of students returning from Sudan and the process for enrolling in Egyptian universities.

In a phone interview on the “Al Hayat Today” program on Al Hayat channel on Monday, Abdel Ghaffar announced that an online link for the Supreme Council of Universities will be made available on the upcoming Saturday. This link will allow returning students from Sudan to obtain information regarding the accreditation status of the universities they attended abroad.

Abdel Ghaffar explained that if the university is accredited, students will be eligible to apply to public or private Egyptian universities and colleges, pursuing a similar field of study to what they pursued abroad. If the university is not accredited, the student will need to undergo a placement test.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Higher Education mentioned that students have a three-month window to prepare the necessary documentation for university enrollment. He added that students must submit a written commitment specifying their academic level and the courses they have taken. This information must match the documents they will provide later on.

