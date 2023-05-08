The Saudi Royal Court announces the death of the mother of Prince Mansour bin Nasser

The Saudi Royal Court announced the death of “Samira bint Mukhtar Al-Saadawi”, the mother of Prince Mansour bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The wife of Prince Nasser bin Abdulaziz has passed away

The deceased Samira bint Mukhtar Al-Sadawi was the daughter of the brother of Bashir Al-Sadawi, who was of Libyan nationality and served as an advisor to King Abdulaziz Al Saud. She was also the wife of Prince Nasser bin Abdulaziz, who is one of the brothers of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The Royal Court has set the date and time for the funeral prayer

The Royal Court announced that the funeral prayer for the deceased will be held on Monday, 18/10/1444 AH, after the Asr prayer at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh city. The statement concluded with a prayer for the deceased, asking Allah to bestow upon her His abundant mercy, forgiveness, and blessings, and to grant her a place in His vast paradise.

Prince Fahd bin Mansour mourns his grandmother

The Prince Fahd bin Mansour, the head of the Saudi Youth Entrepreneurship Alliance for the G20 (YEA), also mourned his grandmother through a post on his Twitter account. He said: “With hearts satisfied with Allah’s decree, my dear grandmother Samira bint Mukhtar Al-Saadaawi, the mother of Prince Mansour bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz, has passed away to the mercy of Allah the Almighty,” And he concluded his statement with a prayer for her.