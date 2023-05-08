More than 2.7 million vehicles were registered heading towards Mecca during last Ramadan, according to the Saudi Arabian General Authority of Roads

The Saudi Arabian General Authority of Roads and Transport announced that more than 2.7 million vehicles traveled to Mecca during the holy month of Ramadan. The authority explained that this number is one of the highest recorded figures in recent years, reflecting the high demand for Umrah and visitation during the blessed month.

The authority also noted that part of its success during Ramadan was due to its reliance on the latest technologies and smart services to facilitate the movement of pilgrims and visitors, as well as improving the infrastructure of roads, transportation, and accompanying services.

The authority also indicated that it has taken all necessary measures to prepare roads and transportation ideally to receive visitors of the Holy Kaaba during the upcoming Hajj season. The authority has confirmed that it will provide everything necessary to offer distinguished services and comfort to visitors.

The authority also pointed out that it will implement exceptional plans and programs to facilitate the movement of pilgrims, Umrah performers, and visitors and provide them with necessary services through a sophisticated network of roads, transportation, and accompanying services.

Finally, the authority called on all drivers to comply with traffic laws and avoid congestion and unauthorized gatherings to facilitate traffic movement and avoid traffic jams that may occur during the upcoming Hajj and Umrah season.