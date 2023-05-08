How to locate a stolen iPhone using the serial number?

Using the serial number of an iPhone to locate a stolen or lost device is an effective method for quickly finding the phone. This technique has proven to be highly effective in finding iPhones as well as other smart devices such as iPads and iPod Touches, whether they are switched off or have been stolen. By relying on one of the popular applications that provide instant help in solving the problem, you can take advantage of this method to locate your iPhone quickly. In the following paragraphs, we will explain this method in detail.

How to locate a stolen iPhone?

The serial number of the phone helps to quickly access the locked phone or locate it easily. The location of the stolen iPhone is determined through the Find My Mobile app, which in turn launches an alert or ringing sound to indicate the phone’s location.

You can obtain the serial number or IMEI number of the locked iPhone using the phone number by dialing the code *#06# via your phone and then retaining it. You can also find it through the device’s box.

In case of phone theft, it can be found through the following steps:

Using a laptop, tablet, or another iPhone, you can log in to iCloud service and install the find my phone app .

. Then, go to the location app on your Apple device and navigate to the settings menu at the top of the main interface of the application.

Enter the serial number of the locked iPhone, in the designated field.

Verify the entered number and click on search.

The system will send a message containing all the details of the lost device.

A page will appear with a map showing the route to the stolen iPhone’s location.

Advantages of the “Find My Phone” application:

The application also provides other advantages in addition to locating the lost or stolen iPhone, including: