LeBron, Lakers prep for ‘next challenge’ after winning Game 3

The Los Angeles Lakers’ 127-97 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal series marked the second time in a row that the Lakers won, lost, and then won again in a series.

Despite this inconsistency, LeBron James is urging his teammates to ignore the noise from the media and social media after every game, reminding them that the focus should be on the next challenge.

Anthony Davis has been the face of the Lakers’ fluctuating performance, with fans labeling him “alternate days” due to the disparity in his play.

In Game 3, Davis contributed 25 points and 13 rebounds, a significant improvement after a lackluster performance in Game 2 where he scored only 11 points and seven rebounds.

Davis denied hearing any critiques of his performance this postseason, attributing his fluctuating numbers to missed shots.

He stated that he has not changed his approach to the game and puts all his effort on the court, regardless of the outcome.

In Game 3, coach Darvin Ham made a significant change in the Lakers’ rotation by giving Lonnie Walker IV more playing time, resulting in 12 points on 4-for-6 shooting in 25 minutes.

The Lakers’ perimeter defense was also more effective, limiting the Warriors to 29.5% from the 3-point line.

Despite the resounding win, the Lakers recognize that they cannot let their guard down, with the Warriors expected to come back strong in Game 4 in Los Angeles and Game 5 in San Francisco.

However, the Lakers believe that they can control their energy, effort, and urgency to reach their full potential. Ham emphasized that the series would be a battle until the end, and the Lakers would need to remain disciplined to succeed.